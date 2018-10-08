‘Raised by Wolves’: Ridley Scott to Make TV Directorial Debut With New Sci-Fi Series

In quite the twist, it's actually about androids, not wolves.

Ridley Scott is headed to the small screen. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker is set to make his television directorial debut with “Raised by Wolves,” a new sci-fi series that just received a straight-to-series order from TNT. Per a description, the show “centers upon two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

“I’m always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in ‘Raised by Wolves’ — a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?” Scott mused in a statement.

Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the screenplay for Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners,” will serve as both showrunner and writer. He and Scott are executive producing alongside David W. Zucker (“The Man in the High Castle”), Jordan Sheehan (“The Terror”), Adam Kolbrenner (“Prisoners”), and Robyn Meisinger (“Prisoners”). “Raised by Wolves” has yet to receive a premiere date.

