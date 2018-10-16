Richard Linklater’s New Ad Questions Ted Cruz’s Love of Texas Because of His Odd Fast Food Choices — Watch

Ted Cruz prefers White Castle over the hamburger chain Whataburger, which is essentially unheard of in Texas.

Richard Linklater isn’t letting Ted Cruz off the hook. On the heels of an October 8 advertisement in which Linklater questioned whether or not Cruz was “tough as Texas,” as his political slogan claims, the director has released a second anti-Cruz political ad on behalf of the Fire Ted Cruz PAC that asks whether or not Cruz truly loves Texas or not. Texas senator Cruz is seeking re-election this November against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Cruz dissed O’Rourke earlier this year by referring to the democrat as a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.” O’Rourke responded by taking a video of himself ordering food at a Texas Whataburger following a September debate against Cruz. Linklater’s new ad, once again starring his “Bernie” actor Sonny Carl Davis, plays directly into the feud.

“Everybody I know in Texas likes Whataburger,” Sonny says in the ad. Linklater then cuts to footage of Cruz declaring his love of White Castle burgers.

“There’s not a White Castle within 900 miles of Texas, Ted,” Davis says. “Uh, maybe up in Canada, huh? But not in Texas.”

Watch Linklater’s latest “Fire Ted Cruz” advertisement in the video below.

