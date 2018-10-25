Suspicious Package Containing Pipe Bomb Sent to Robert De Niro

A New York City law enforcement official said the bomb seems to be from the same person who sent explosive devices to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and more.

A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb was found and confiscated during the early morning of October 25 outside of Robert De Niro’s production company in Lower Manhattan, New York.

According to The New York Times, the package was addressed to De Niro and discovered around 5am ET by security personnel at De Niro’s production company, Tribeca Productions. The location is also home to De Niro’s restaurant, the Tribeca Grill. The package was removed at 6:30am ET.

A law enforcement official said the envelope included a printed address label that was similar to the ones founds on explosives sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and others on October 24. A suspicious package was also sent to the CNN offices in New York City on the same day. Law enforcement discovered the contents of the package to be a pipe bomb based on X-rays. A common theme among the recipients of the suspicious packages is they are all prominent Democrats who oppose the Donald Trump administration.

“This appears to be from the same sender,” the official told The Times.

Ron DePasquale/AP/REX/Shutterstock

De Niro has been one of the most outspoken celebrities in Hollywood to criticize Trump. Just earlier this month, De Niro appeared on “The Alec Baldwin Show” and blasted people in the White House who support the president, saying they have “made a deal with the devil.” Throughout the year, De Niro has referred to Trump as a “mad man” and a “low life,” plus given him the titles of “baby-in-chief” and “jerkoff-in-chief.” The actor famously cursed at Trump while presenting an award at the Tonys in June.

Trump emerged on Twitter shortly after reports of the bomb sent to De Niro first surfaced, but he did not address the actor or the incident. Instead, Trump attributed the “anger we see today in our society” to the “purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the mainstream media.” None of the devices sent have harmed anyone.

