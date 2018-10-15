Robert De Niro: Politicians Supporting Donald Trump Are ‘Making a Deal With the Devil’

“Many of these people who are tied to Trump are going to be tainted for the rest of their lives,” De Niro said on the first episode of "The Alec Baldwin Show."

Robert De Niro was back to bashing Donald Trump during his appearance as the inaugural guest on ABC’s “The Alec Baldwin Show.” The actor has been an outspoken critic of the president and used his time speaking with Baldwin to detest Trump’s political supporters like Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell and South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham.

“Many of these people who are tied to Trump are going to be tainted for the rest of their lives,” De Niro said. “They think they want to be with him and it’s going to make them something, but they are paying such a price making a deal with the devil — it’s scary.”

McConnell and Graham have backed Trump’s political agenda as president despite originally not being in favor of his nomination. De Niro said that while Trump’s political supporters might not be willing to see the kind of guy Trump really is underneath, he can easily spot out the president’s insecurities.

“I know what he is and he knows what he is, because everything he says about other people — you’re a loser, you’re a this, you’re a that — is everything you’re saying about yourself,” De Niro said. “He’s so transparent, he’s projecting.”

De Niro has made headlines throughout the last year for slamming Trump during public appearances. The actor received a standing ovation at the 2018 Tony Awards in June for saying “fuck you, Donald Trump” before presenting an award, and he called Trump a “mad man” and a “low life” during the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival in April. De Niro started 2018 by referring to Trump as “baby-in-chief” and “jerkoff-in-chief” during a speech at the National Board of Review awards in January.

While De Niro took the year off from appearing in films, he’ll be back in a major way next year as the lead in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” The Netflix-backed gangster film opens sometime in 2019.

