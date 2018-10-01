‘Rocketman’ First Trailer: Taron Egerton’s Elton John Biopic Puts a Fantastical Twist on the Genre

After finishing production on the Freddie Mercury drama "Bohemian Rhapsody," Dexter Fletcher next turns to the life of Elton John.

Taron Egerton is trading in the gadgets of the “Kingsman” franchise for glam suits and powerhouse vocals in the upcoming Elton John biographical drama “Rocketman.” The release is the latest from Egerton’s “Eddie and the Eagle” director Dexter Fletcher. The filmmaker made headlines last year for finishing production on the Freddie Mercury drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” after original director Bryan Singer was let go from set.

“Rocketman” is being touted by Paramount Pictures as an “uncensored” look at John’s life in the years leading up to the release of his breakthrough 1972 album. The film takes the traditional biopic genre and injects it with musical fantasy elements, similar to “Across the Universe.” Jamie Bell plays John’s music partner, Bernie Taupin, and Bryce Dallas Howard stars as John’s mother, Sheila Eileen. The script was written by “Billy Elliot” playwright Lee Hall.

Egerton is best known on the big screen for tackling the action genre, be it in the “Kingsman” movies or the upcoming fall tentpole “Robin Hood.” “Rocketman” presents Egerton with the exciting challenge of showing off his dramatic acting chops and his singing voice. The actor provided his own vocals as John and was last heard singing in the animated movie “Sing.”

Paramount Pictures will release “Rocketman” on May 31, 2019. Watch the first trailer below.

