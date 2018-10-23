Roman Polanski’s Name Left Out of Paramount’s Marketing for ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ 50th Anniversary

Polanski's rape trial has resurfaced throughout the last year in the wake of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement.

Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” is one of the most iconic horror movies ever made (it ranked #3 on IndieWire’s list of the 100 greatest horror movies of all-time), but the director is nowhere to be found in Paramount’s marketing for the movie’s 50th anniversary re-release. The studio released an official trailer and synopsis on October 22 for the milestone release without any mention of Polanski.

Paramount did not immediately answer IndieWire’s multiple requests for comment.

The studio’s official synopsis reads: “Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film that birthed a chilling new direction in horror. From Ira Levin’s best-selling novel, ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ tells the story of a young newlywed couple who are expecting their first child. Like most first-time mothers, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) experiences confusion and fear. Her husband (John Cassavetes), an ambitious but unsuccessful actor, makes a pact with the Devil that promises to send his career skyward. The performances are extraordinary, notably Ruth Gordon’s Oscar-winning performance as an over solicitous next-door neighbor.”

Polanski’s name has resurfaced throughout much of the last year in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements. Polanski was found guilty in 1977 of statutory rape, and he remains a fugitive of the United States after fleeing the country in 1978 to avoid jail time for the sex abuse case. Earlier this year, Polanski was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which he had been a member of for the last 50 years.

Considering “Rosemary’s Baby” remains one of the most recognizable films ever made, it’s noteworthy Paramount has decided to promote its 50th anniversary without Polanski. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. had Stanley Kubrick’s name involved in every piece of marketing for its 70mm re-release of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Watch the Polanski-free “Rosemary’s Baby” trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.