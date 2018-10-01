‘Room 104’ First Trailer: Mahershala Ali Headlines All-Star Indie Cast and Directors for Season 2

Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Josephine Decker, and So Yong Kim will all make contributions to the HBO anthology, which returns next month.

At this point, it might be quicker to tell you who isn’t in “Room 104” this year. HBO released the first look at Season 2 of its acclaimed anthology series (read Ben Travers’ Season 1 review here), and Mahershala Ali will make an appearance in an episode (in advance of the upcoming newest installment of “True Detective”), as will Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Judy Greer, Natalie Morales, Charlyne Yi, and Rainn Wilson.

As with Season 1, this new batch of episodes also features an impressive list of people behind the camera. Season 2 will feature Josephine Decker’s first post-“Madeline’s Madeline” directorial effort, as well as episodes directed by Morales, “Lovesong” director So Young Kim, and “Creep” director Patrick Brice.

Series creator Jay and Mark Duplass are back as executive producers, with the latter returning as both writer and director in Season 2.

Each of the 12 Season 2 episodes will follow the same overall format as last year’s debut. Stories will be connected only by the location, with the unassuming motel room of the title serving as the home base for tales of supernatural occurrences, unexpected arrivals, and unwanted memories bubbling back to the surface. Last season featured Orlando Jones as a terrifying cult leader, a tale of a babysitting adventure gone wrong, and one episode that IndieWire’s Jude Dry called “the year’s sweetest gay love story.”

Watch the first teaser for Season 2 (including a full marching band and a disco dream sequence) below:

“Room 104” Season 2 premieres November 9 at 11:30 p.m. on HBO.

