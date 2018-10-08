Rose McGowan Says It’s ‘Literally Impossible’ Meryl Streep Didn’t Know About Harvey Weinstein’s Predatory Behavior

McGowan says Hollywood only cares about supporting #MeToo victims on a surface level.

Rose McGowan put Hollywood on blast during a recent interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, published two days after the one-year anniversary of the Harvey Weinstein story breaking. McGowan has accused Weinstein of rape, but the activist says Hollywood has acted like hypocrites during the last year of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements.

“I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them,” McGowan said of Hollywood. “How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?”

McGowan takes issue with the fact that Hollywood superficially supports #MeToo victims in order to look like it cares. The activist said she is never invited to #MeToo functions in the industry and now she doesn’t want to go to them because they are “bullshit.”

“It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better,” McGowan said. “I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”

McGowan is not a Trump supporter, but she claims Hollywood’s thinly-veiled indifference for Time’s Up has shown her that their assessment of the entertainment industry is not out of touch. “[T]hey hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that,” she said. “It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”

Perhaps the most fiery part of McGowan’s Sunday Times interview is when she specifically calls out figures such as Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton. McGowan said it was “literally impossible” for both women not to have known about Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and criticized them for failing to act on their alleged knowledge. Streep and Clinton have denied knowing about Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

“I would take my years of support back,” McGowan said of Clinton. “Vociferous support. Even against Obama, I backed her.”

The interview isn’t the first time McGowan has called out Streep. McGowan reacted to women wearing black on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in support of Time’s Up by saying, “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black [at the] Golden Globes in a silent protest. Your silence is the problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.