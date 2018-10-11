Ryan Coogler Will Write and Direct ‘Black Panther 2’ for Marvel

Wakanda and Coogler forever.

Ryan Coogler has quietly finished a deal to direct “Black Panther 2,” the sequel to Marvel’s $1.3 billion hit, Variety is reporting. It was expected that the director would return to the film he made so popular, but it was unknown when a deal would be finalized. No release date or plot details are known at this time. Chadwick Boseman is expected to return in the role of T’Challa, king of the fictional African country of Wakanda, but no official announcement has been made.

“Black Panther” smashed box office records when it premiered in February, far exceeding even Marvel’s wildest expectations. The movie earned $1.3 billion worldwide and $700 million domestically, becoming the highest-grossing of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “Black Panther” is earning Oscar buzz, with a Best Picture nomination all-but certain, and Coogler in the running for Best Director.

According to Variety, production is expected to begin at the end of 2019 or early 2020, depending on when the script is ready. Coogler is currently developing “Wrong Answer” with “Creed” and “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan. He is also expected to consult on “Space Jam 2.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.