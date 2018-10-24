Los Angeles District Attorney Plans to Use a Ryan Gosling Movie as Evidence in Robert Durst Murder Trial

Gosling played a fictional version of Robert Durst in Andrew Jarecki's 2010 drama "All Good Things."

Ryan Gosling is currently in theaters as Neil Armstrong in “First Man,” but he’ll soon be somewhat involved in the Robert Durst murder trial if Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has anything to do about it. Gosling starred as a fictional version of Durst in Andrew Jarecki’s 2010 drama “All Good Things,” which Lacey is seeking to use as evidence to convict Durst (via Deadline).

A motion filed by Lacey on October 23 stated, “‘All Good Things,’ although a ‘fictional’ movie, was specifically based and marketed as the story of the disappearance and death of defendant Robert Durst’s (‘Defendant’) wife, the subsequent murder of his best friend, and the killing of his neighbor and confidante in Texas. The movie pulled no punches; it made clear that the character based on Defendant had personally killed his wife in New York, planned and directed the murder of his best friend in California, and personally murdered his neighbor in Texas.”

“All Good Things” starred Gosling as David Marks, the son of a powerful real estate tycoon, and Kirsten Dunst as Katie McCarthy, David’s wife who eventually goes missing. The film’s screenplay was written by Marcus Hinchey and Marc Smerling and based on the relationship between Durst and Kathleen McCormack. Five years after the movie’s release, Jarecki released his HBO documentary series “The Jinx,” which chronicled Durst and famously ended with him apparently confessing to murder.

According to Lacey’s filing, “The Defendant, through his admissions, has adopted the truth of allegations presented in the movie.” The filing states that “after reading the script and watching this movie, Defendant did not sue the production company for slander, nor did he object to how the movie portrayed him. Instead, he contacted the director and expressed how much he had enjoyed the film and agreed to sit for a series of interviews, including the DVD commentary for the movie.”

“When Defendant was asked on camera about his feelings about a film which had alleged that he had murdered three people and a dog, he responded, not with denials, but by stating, ‘I felt the movie was very, very, very close in much of the ways about what, pretty much, happened,'” the filing reads.

“All Good Things,” released in December 2010 by Magnolia Pictures, was a box office bomb, grossing less than $1 million opposite a $20 million budget.

