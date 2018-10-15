‘Derren Brown: Sacrifice’ Trailer: Getting Someone to Take a Bullet for a Stranger Is Latest Experiment from British Illusionist

Brown's latest psychological maze, involving racial prejudice and societal obligation, premieres this Friday on Netflix.

After “The Push” brought his specific audience-of-one psychological illusions to the States earlier this year, Derren Brown is back with another very targeted Netflix experiment.

“Derren Brown: Sacrifice” tracks the possible evolution of Phil, who claims he’s not racist but still believes the U.S. has “an immigration problem.” With Phil’s biases in mind, Brown and his team have built a scenario in which Phil could theoretically decide to risk his life to save an undocumented immigrant.

It’s an elaborate setup reminiscent of “The Push,” where a similar amount of effort went into trying to convince one man that pushing one man to his death would be in the best interest of a number of other people. This time, Phil was chosen from a number of unsuspecting applicants who were not aware they’d be signing up for something this extreme and hyperspecialized.

In the lead-up to Phil’s fateful yes-or-no decision, he’ll be put through some other tests, including what looks to be a high dive into a lake off a gigantic quarry. This whole process, from audition to training to the event in question will take Phil across multiple continents and if Brown’s efforts come to fruition, a different state of mind.

Watch the full trailer (including an ominous-looking barfight) below:

“Derren Brown: Sacrifice” premieres Friday, October 19 on Netflix.

