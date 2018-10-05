‘Vice’ and ‘The Mule’ Suddenly Make December Movie Season Look Exciting — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 214: The fall movie season is far from over, and these new trailers keep anticipation high.

After the bulk of major fall movies premiered on the festival circuit, it was easy to assume that this year’s awards season was set. From “Roma” to “A Star is Born,” there was a healthy range of acclaimed titles guaranteed to keep pundits talking for the next several months. But the year isn’t over yet, and no matter how many appealing movies have already surfaced, there are a few mysteries lurking around the corner. This week, we got a sneak peek at two of the hottest December releases, with trailers for the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” dropping a day apart.

Needless to say, they’re both poised to shake up the conversation. As Cheney, Bale’s physical transformation alone puts him at the center of the best actor race — alongside the 88-year-old Eastwood, who seems to have delivered a nail-biter about a conflicted drug smuggler and given a powerful performance as well.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson analyze both trailers and what they could mean for December at the movies. They also assess two recent Netflix movies, “Private Life” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” both of which are screening at the New York Film Festival.

