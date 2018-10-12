Timothée Chalamet Saves ‘Beautiful Boy,’ But What Will Happen to ‘First Man’? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 215: The drug addiction drama and the moon landing saga enter new release, while "22 July" hits Netflix, as the fall season gets busy.

It’s a busy week for new releases, as Timothée Chalamet grapples with drug addiction in “Beautiful Boy,” while Damien Chazelle’s lunar epic “First Man” finally makes its way into theaters, and Paul Greengrass’ harrowing depiction of the mass shooting in Norway “22 July” makes its way to Netflix. None of these movies are guaranteed commercial hits, but that doesn’t mean they can’t break through the noise, as they’re all vying for attention in an increasingly dense awards season. So who has the upper hand — and how will the upcoming festivals impact an unpredictable field? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson assess the current players while talking through the quality of these very different films. They also weigh in on recent reports of discord at Annapurna Pictures, and how that might impact some of its fall titles, including “Sorry to Bother You” and “The Sisters Brothers.”

Listen to the full episode below.

