Gotham Awards Nominations Won’t Predict the Oscars (And They Shouldn’t) — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk 216: The Gotham Awards nominations may be celebrating some terrific movies, but they won't predict the Oscars. Plus: How's "Roma" coming along?

The Gotham Awards always land at a key moment in Oscar season — they’re the first major nominations of award season, and provide an overview of the year in cinema with many months of campaigning left to go. However, the Gothams often celebrate movies that don’t come anywhere near Oscar season conversation, and this year’s nominees are no exception. While “The Favourite” and “First Reformed” may have Oscar potential in the weeks ahead, movies like “Madeleine’s Madeleine” and “The Rider” don’t have the same momentum — but at the Gothams, they’re nominated for Best Feature.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through some of the more intriguing outcomes of this year’s nominees, while acknowledging that Kohn served on the nominating committee for a handful of categories. They also check in on “Roma,” and the way it’s playing across the country for various critics and tastemakers.

Listen to the full episode below.

