‘Suspiria’ Is a Hard Movie to Discuss, and Not the Only Weird One Opening This Week — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 217: This wacky remake of Dario Argento's classic giallo is tough to figure out. But is that a good thing?

Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” remake has been highly anticipated all year, and bolstered by the success of the filmmaker’s “Call Me By Your Name.” But that sensitive love story has little in common with the Italian director’s outrageous and enigmatic riff on Dario Argento’s giallo classic. The new “Suspiria” is complex, disturbing, and pretty damn hard to figure out.

In this week’s Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson try to determine if that’s a good thing. But they also acknowledge that “Suspiria” isn’t the only strange movie in new release. Kohn and Thompson also revisit Swedish Oscar submission “Border,” which has been generating buzz ever since it won Un Certain Regard’s top prize at Cannes; they also touch on a very different Cannes hit coming out this week, Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning.” Then, they turn to the sad news about classic film streaming platform FilmStruck coming to an end next month.

Listen to the full episode below.



