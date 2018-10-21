Selma Blair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: ‘I Want to Play With My Son Again’

"I want my life to be full somehow," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

In an emotional Instagram post, Selma Blair has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it,” the 46-year-old “Cruel Intentions,” “Hellboy,” and “Legally Blonde” actress wrote.

The post is full of gratitude to costume designer Allisa Swanson, who “not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself.”

Blair also expressed gratitude to Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Elizabeth Berkley, whose brother is the one who diagnosed her on August 16. The actress now realizes she’s been symptomatic for years and believes she’s actually had MS for “15 years at least.”

Read More:Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Reveal Their Own James Toback Sexual Harassment Stories

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask,” she continued. “I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.