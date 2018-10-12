Seth MacFarlane Will Play Former Fox News PR Chief in Upcoming Showtime Roger Ailes Series

Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney, and Annabelle Wallis also join the cast, which will feature Russell Crowe as the cable network's former CEO.

As Fox continues to undergo dramatic changes, one of its highest-profile creators is joining a project about the life of one from its past.

Showtime announced a group of additions to the cast of its upcoming Roger Ailes series, including Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller. MacFarlane has signed on to play Brian Lewis, the former public relations head at Fox News who was fired from his position in 2013. Miller is confirmed as Beth Ailes, wife to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who’ll be played in this new series by Russell Crowe.

It’s an interesting move for MacFarlane, who currently serves as the creator and executive producer of two different Fox shows, “Family Guy” and “The Orville.” Aside from “The Orville,” MacFarlane’s last on-screen role was as British racecar driver Max Chilblain in last year’s Steven Soderbergh film “Logan Lucky.”

The series has also found its Rupert Murdoch in Simon McBurney, best known for playing British intelligence officials of suspect motivation in both “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Annabelle Wallis will play former Fox News staffer Laurie Luhn.

The eight-part series, which still has not made public an official title, is a joint venture between Showtime and the ever-expanding Blumhouse Television. Friday’s announcement did reveal that the project will commence production next month.

