‘Sin City Psycho’: Pauly Shore Goes Crazy in Bizarre New Serial Killer Short Film — Watch

The actor also co-wrote and directed the short, in which he stars as a man driven mad by the idea that "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

While actor and comedian Pauly Shore is best known to audiences for mid-’90s comedy hits like “Encino Man,” “Bio Dome,” and “Son in Law,” the poofy-haired funny man has also spent the past few years dabbling in directing. In 2003, he released the strange comedy “Pauly Shore Is Dead,” in which he ostensibly faked his own death (for fun?), followed by 2009’s frankly hard to explain documentary “Adopted.” Next up: a dark, unhinged short film in which Shore also stars as a serial killer.

In “Sin City Psycho,” Shore plays Donavan, who is (per the short’s official synopsis), “driven to madness … [he] preys on Sin City’s unfaithful flock by tangling them into a web of torture where broken vows could mean broken bones. Along with his sister Ione, this deranged vigilante justifies the horrors in his wake with the illusions in his head and shows those willing to cheat on their loving spouses that everything that happens in Vegas, slays in Vegas. However, after he lures Tiffany (Sharon Gardner) into his deadly web, Donavan finds the next sin to face judgement may just be his very own.”

In a neon-tinged teaser clip for the short, Donavan’s pissed off serial killer appears intent on enacting his revenge, before pausing to literally take a breath. Shore directed the film, in addition to co-writing it.

“I’ve always wanted to play a psychopath, what actor doesn’t? I’ve been known for comedy my entire life, so it was really fun to dig in and do something unexpected. I came up with this premise a while ago; I’ve always loved ‘Dexter,’ ‘American Psycho,’ and ‘Silence of the Lambs,'” said Shore in an official statement. “I thought filming something in Las Vegas regarding an unfaithful spouse made sense because people go to Vegas all the time and always say when they do bad things, ‘whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ that’s not the case for my character Donovan, he doesn’t play that shit.”

Unsurprisingly, Shore shared that he made the short film as a proof of concept for either a feature-length film or a television series. He said, “I also loved writing and directing this short and wanted to make sure the tone stayed real to the scene and the characters. Of course, I would love to do this as a feature, so please tell any of your sweet Thriller producers out there that I’m game.”

You can watch both a clip from the short and the full film below and over at Shore’s YouTube page.





