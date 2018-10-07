‘SNL’ Visits NYFF for an Actress Roundtable Led by Kate McKinnon’s Classic Hollywood Star — Watch

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“Saturday Night Live” is back and the New York Film Festival is in full swing, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for another actress roundtable. Classic Hollywood star Debette Goldry (Kate McKinnon) returned to this year’s panel alongside Aidy Bryant’s host and Cecily Strong’s version of Marion Cotillard, with newcomers Allison Janey (Heidi Gardner) and Sandra Oh (Awkwafina) rounding out the ensemble.

The official theme was #MeToo Year Two: How We Doin’, Hollywood? but the discussion quickly devolved into a series of bizarre anecdotes from Goldry — as is now tradition. Watch below.

After Oh expressed her admiration for Goldry, the older star showed her age by responding, “I have no idea who either of us is.” It’s no coincidence that this panel took place a year after the Harvey Weinstein story first broke, and so the women discussed what still needs to change in Hollywood: bad men not being given second chances, women’s voices not being drowned out, and other lingering problems.

Goldry had a different idea: “They need to stop using our fingerprints for party murders,” something that apparently happened to her in Palm Springs way back when. “You girls know what I’m talking about,” she said. Oh was shocked: “No, I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

“OK, see? Progress!” Goldry responded.

It wasn’t the only memorable exchange between the two. After Oh said that the film industry has made great strides in representation and that there used to be so few roles for Asian women, Goldry couldn’t believe what she’d just heard. “What? That’s not true,” she exclaimed. “There were plenty of fabulous parts for Asian girls in the 1940s — and I played all of ’em!” Watch the full skit below.

