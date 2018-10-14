‘SNL’ Skewers Bad Q&As: ‘Any Reason the Father Was Played by a Man?’ — Watch

You can't please everyone.

If you’ve ever been to a post-screening Q&A, you know the unique feeling of dread that occurs every time someone new is handed the microphone. “Saturday Night Live” knows it too, and parodied the question-and-answer ritual with the help of Seth Meyers on last night’s episode. Taking place at New York’s IFC Center, the skit stars the former “SNL” cast member and current “Late Night” host as the director of a World War II drama called “South of Mason.

The movie appears to be well received by the audience, but Aidy Bryant’s character isn’t pleased with its gender politics: “Any reason the father was played by a man?” she asks.

“I guess because the character was a father?” Meyers responds. She’s still not satisfied: “Yeah, and I noticed you’re also not a woman. Interesting.” The filmmaker doesn’t understand the question, leading Bryant to ask a final question: “Why don’t you give me one good reason you’re not Latino? Twitter’s gonna love that.”

The strangeness doesn’t end there, of course: Kate McKinnon plays a foreign woman with an unplaceable accent who asks, “Yes, excuse me, why did you do the names?” When the moderator played by Kenan Thompson realizes she’s asking about the end credits, she responds, “Yes, the list of names at the end. It made me weep. Is that the list of the dead?”

Maybe they should have screened the questions in advance. Watch the full skit below.

