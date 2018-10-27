‘Star Wars’: That Boba Fett Spinoff Is So Dead It Might as Well Be in the Sarlacc Pit

At least we have "The Mandalorian" to look forward to.

The disappointing box-office take for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” continues to have far-reaching repercussions. Though never officially announced, it was reported in May that a standalone Boba Fett movie was in the works from Disney and Lucasfilm, with “Logan” director James Mangold at the helm; according to Variety, that project is no longer in development. Two such anthology films have been released thus far; 2016’s “Rogue One” was quite the success, earning more than $1 billion worldwide, whereas “Solo” failed to surpass the $400 million mark.

A fan favorite since his brief appearances in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” Boba Fett is a bounty hunter first seen in the employ of Jabba the Hutt. He reappears as a child in “Attack of the Clones,” where it’s revealed that he’s a clone of his father, Jango Fett, whose death appears to set young Boba on the path toward vengeance.

Though he may not see any more Star Wars Stories for awhile, there is another project in the works: “The Mandalorian,” a new TV series from Jon Favreau that bears a connection to everyone’s favorite mercenary.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” reads an Instagram post from Favreau made to look like the iconic opening crawls “Star Wars” is so famous for. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

