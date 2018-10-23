Steve Carell Takes First Post-‘Office’ TV Role on Apple’s Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston Morning Show Drama

Mimi Leder will be the director on the series, which still doesn't have a name yet.

It may not have an official title, but the upcoming Apple show set at a morning news show is assembling quite an impressive roster of talent in front and behind the camera. The latest addition to the mix is Steve Carell, who’s set to join the cast that already includes Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The series, which boasts Mimi Leder as a director and Kerry Ehrin as a showrunner, will center around employees on a morning TV show. Witherspoon and Aniston’s roles are still under wraps, but Carell is set to play Mitch Kessler, an anchor struggling with adapting to a changing media landscape. The project was announced as Apple’s first major original scripted programming push with an automatic two-season order last fall.

Carell hasn’t been a series regular on a TV show since leaving “The Office” in 2011. In an interview earlier this month, Carell expressed that he would be hesitant to return to the show as part of a long-rumored reunion.

It’s the latest announcement of an Apple series that is still without an official delivery system, much less a way to call it. Still, there is a growing number of projects that could eventually make its way to whatever platform Apple has planned. Among the other shows in the works are an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s totemic “Foundation” series, a reboot of the Steven Spielberg anthology series “Amazing Stories,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s “Little America,” an animated series from the “Bob’s Burgers” team, a drama based on the early life of eventual NBA MVP Kevin Durant and new TV projects from M. Night Shyamalan, Damien Chazelle, Ronald D. Moore. This particular morning show series isn’t expected to be available to audiences until at least 2019.

