Steven Seagal Walks Out of Interview After Being Asked About Rape Accusation — Watch

The actor has previously denied the allegation.

It’s been exactly one year since the first wave of allegations against Harvey Weinstein were published, ushering in an era that has seen countless other men accused of sexual misconduct. Many of them have been fired, exiled, or ostracized as a result, but one figure whose career seems to have been relatively unaffected by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements is Steven Seagal. That may be at least in part because he’s already considerably less prominent than he was in his heyday, but the fact remains that the actor has been accused of sexual harassment and rape by several women.

After being asked about those allegations during a BBC Newsnight interview with Kristy Wark, Seagal promptly exited.

“You obviously spend a lot of time in Russia, you spend a lot of time in America, you’re making films and so forth. In terms of your life in America, you’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment,” Wark began, barely finishing her sentence before Seagal removed his earpiece and stood up.

“You had a rape allegation against you. I wonder how you deal with all that.” She then noted that, though he didn’t answer the question, Seagal has previously denied all the allegations against him.

In March of this year, Regina Simons accused Seagal of raping her at his home in 1993; she was 18 at the time and thought she was arriving to a wrap party for “On Deadly Ground.” He has also been accused of sexual harassment by Portia de Rossi and sexual assault by actress Rachel Grant and Dutch movel Faviola Dadis.

IndieWire has reached out to Seagal’s representatives for comment.

