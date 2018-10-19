Super Deluxe to be Shut Down as Part of Warner-AT&T Merger

The entertainment studio had expanded to produce short films, TV shows, and ongoing digital series after being brought back by Turner Entertainment.

The latest fallout in the aftermath of the AT&T-Time Warner merger is the shuttering of Super Deluxe, the multi-platform digital venture that had been a part of the Turner Entertainment family since 2015.

Citing the company’s achievements over those three years, a WarnerMedia statement outlined reasons for ending its production. “There are now massive changes in the social and mobile-first ecosystem and duplication with other business units in our new WarnerMedia portfolio. Super Deluxe found inspiring ways of connecting with a new generation and many of their best practices will be adopted by other Turner properties as we redirect this investment back into our portfolio,” the statement read.

Super Deluxe had made headway in various corners of the entertainment world, offering up digital series like Dean Fleischer-Camp’s “David” (starring Nathan Fielder) and Sarah Ramos’ “City Girl,” which made IndieWire’s list of the Best Web Series of 2017. Earlier this year, their combined efforts through Facebook Live and their Instagram presence won Super Deluxe the 2018 Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment.

Last year saw the company grow its television efforts, including the first season of the Sundance Now drama “This Close” and the announcement of “Chambers,” an Uma Thurman-led Netflix series. Among the projects in the works are the upcoming release of “The Passage,” a short film that played as part of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and took home top prizes from the LA Film Festival, Nashville Film Festival, and Aspen Shortsfest. It is planned for a digital premiere on fellow WarnerMedia property FilmStruck on November 2.

Aside from a growing investment in programming across traditional channels, Super Deluxe had also seen an expanded effort in its interactive Facebook content. Most recently, an election-themed initiative led to the crowdsourced creation of Thiccolas P. Beauregard, a virtual candidate with platforms and campaign strategies controlled entirely by Super Deluxe fans.

