Jonah Hill Interviews Michael Cera About His Post-‘Superbad’ Life Crisis and Their Decade of Friendship

"Superbad" launched both actors' comedy careers and celebrated its 10th anniversary in August 2017

“Superbad” costars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera reunited for an interview featured in Hill’s limited edition zine “Inner Children,” released in conjunction with A24. The indie distributor is behind the release of Hill’s directorial debut “Mid90s” and asked the writer-director to interview a handful of celebrities he admires most, including Cera, Edie Falco, skateboarder Mark Gonzalez, and more. Vulture published an excerpt from Hill’s interview with Cera, which includes Cera’s unenthusiastic outlook on his “Superbad” days.

“If I think back to myself in my teenage years, it’s alarming,” Cera said. “I have this footage of us from the ‘Superbad’ press tour and even watching that and looking at myself when I was like 19, it’s really disturbing.”

Hill praised Cera for making the decision with his career to go down a quieter path when things got too hectic following “Superbad.” Throughout his twenties, Cera made surprising career choices with roles in “Juno,” “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Paper Heart,” “Youth in Revolt,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and “Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus,” among other films. Instead of cashing in on his “Superbad” fame, Cera decided to leverage his stardom to work with filmmakers like Edgar Wright and Sebastián Silva.

“For me it was a bit of a crisis. It was very weird,” Cera told Hill about his career after “Superbad.” “I was so unsure, and there was nothing that made a lot of sense to me about the way my life was configured. I didn’t feel like any of it was something that I had built. I feel like as you get older and you go into adulthood, you kind of construct your life, or try to.”

“I was living in L.A. without really understanding why I lived there or how I ended up there,” he continued. “I had this very sudden exposure to people knowing who I was, which made everything even more confusing just on a day-to-day, existing basis. I also feel like that time was about evolving and figuring out what I like, what I want, and what I gravitate towards.”

One thing Cera still loves about reliving his “Superbad” days is just how clear the love between the two actors was and remains to this day. “When I watch the footage of us hanging out, I’m like, ‘Wow, Jonah is really tolerating me as a 19-year-old in a very sweet way,'” Cera said. “We had a lot of love for each other that has lasted. I look at the insane version of myself and I’m like, ‘That guy is terrible. I couldn’t spend five minutes with him.'”

A24 opens “Mid90s” in theaters October 19. Head over to Vulture to read Hill and Cera’s interview in its entirety.

