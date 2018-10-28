‘Suspiria’: Stream Thom Yorke’s Full Score to Luca Guadagnino’s Horror Fantasia

The Radiohead frontman is following in bandmate Jonny Greenwood's footsteps.

Not to be outdone by bandmate Jonny Greenwood, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has made the jump to feature-film composing with the just-released “Suspiria.” Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of Dario Argento’s horror classic has divided audiences since premiering at the Venice Film Festival, but even those who are mixed on the film itself have taken kindly to Yorke’s score. Now, thanks to the mysterious powers of the internet, you can listen to said score with the click of a button.

“It’s absolutely terrifying,” Yorke told BBC Music 6 earlier this year about his process. “It’s hard because I’m way out of my comfort zone, and I can’t read music so it’s not like I’m writing for orchestra. I’m building it all myself. In fact, I watched ‘Blade Runner’ twice at the weekend. ‘Oh, that sound, I could do something like that, that’s quite easy…I’ll rip that bit off there and that bit there and I’ll be fine.’”

“Normally [scoring] a horror movie involves orchestras, these specific things,” the musician added. “But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, find your own path with it…I just have to find a way into it.”

“Suspiria” is now in limited release courtesy of Amazon and will continue to expand in the weeks to come.

