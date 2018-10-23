Terrence Malick’s New VR Project Has Music by Jonny Greenwood, Explores Human Life From Birth to Death

"Evolver" allows users to experience the lifespan of the human condition, and features new music from the Radiohead guitarist.

Cinephiles will probably want to sit down for this news: Terrence Malick and Jonny Greenwood are teaming up. The director’s latest virtual reality project, “Evolver,” is set to feature original music from Greenwood and will be presented at the upcoming VR Days Europe, in collaboration with the Rotterdam International Film Festival (via ScreenDaily). “Evolver” is one of 10 virtual reality projects being unveiled at the event, where industry professionals will weigh in on each project’s finance and distribution possibilities.

“Evolver” allows users to experience the lifespan of the human condition, from birth to death. The project is produced by House of Secrets, an animation and VR studio located in the Netherlands, and features new music not only from Greenwood but also from Wu-Tang Clan and more. Greenwood earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” and handled score duties on Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here.”

Malick is no stranger to directing for virtual reality. The filmmaker’s first virtual reality project, “Together,” played at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The six-minute, 360 degree experience, made in partnership with Facebook and Movement Art Is co-founders Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, featured two dancers performing in front of flowing white sheets that projected images of nature and the cosmos.

Both “Together” and the upcoming “Evolver” make Malick one of the most high profile auteur directors working in virtual reality. His efforts followed Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Emmanuel Lubezki’s virtual reality project “Carne y Arena” last year, which won a special achievement Academy Award. Malick’s last directorial feature was the 2017 music drama “Song to Song,” although he did release a special edition of “The Tree of Life” on Criterion earlier this year featuring additional footage. The director’s next film, the WWII drama “Radegund,” is likely to debut in 2019.

