‘The Daily Show’: New Correspondent and Actual Young Person Jaboukie Young-White Explains the Voting Generational Gap

The late night comedy show introduced its newest correspondent, who was then immediately tasked with explaining away one of the United States' most confounding issues.

For his late night debut, brand new “Daily Show” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White was tasked with explaining a hefty topic: why fellow young people don’t seem all that interested in voting. The show’s newly minted “Senior Youth Correspondent” celebrated his first appearance on the Trevor Noah-hosted talk show last night with a funny and clever explanation of that very issue. First up, though: divesting Noah of his belief that he’s still a young person. With that out of the way, actual young person Young-White (it’s even in his name!) let loose.

“Voting is designed for old people,” he said. “Why do we still use paper to vote? Paper is over! … Why do I have to go out to vote? Can’t you just Postmates the election to me? ‘Tony will be there in 20 minutes with my ballot and my seaweed salad’? Dope!”

It was as much an upbraiding of the age gap as it was of current “young young” culture, all about the apps and the ease and not at all interested in things involving paper and getting out of work on a Tuesday. But buried in Young-White’s charming snark, there were a few nuggets of truth: perhaps voting should be available digitally, maybe Election Day should be a national holiday, and who’s to say that someone’s Uber rating shouldn’t qualify as proper identification at their polling place? (Maybe scratch that last one.)

Check out the clip below.

