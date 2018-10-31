‘The House That Jack Built’: Lars von Trier Director’s Cut to Play One Night Only in Theaters, R-Rated Edit Opens in December

The most controversial movie of the year is arriving in two different versions before the end of 2018.

Ready or not, Lars von Trier is returning to U.S. theaters this year. IFC Films has announced its official plans for the release of the director’s controversial serial killer drama “The House That Jack Built,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to dozens of walkouts and a prolonged standing ovation.

Von Trier’s director’s cut, which is the uncensored version that played at Cannes, will open in theaters for one night only on Wednesday, November 28, followed by an edited R-rated version release in theaters and on digital platforms beginning December 14.

“The House That Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon as the eponymous serial killer. Von Trier’s script chronicles five of Jack’s murders that proved instrumental to his development as a serial killer, with the character’s victims played by the likes of Uma Thurman, Riley Keough, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Sofie Grabol. The film is von Trier’s first theatrical release since “Nymphomaniac.” Numerous moviegoers at Cannes detested the film’s graphic violence, which includes scenes of mutilation and gun violence towards children.

Despite backlash, some film critics found much to admire about von Trier’s bleak vision. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film “electrifying and possibly brilliant” in his A- review out of Cannes. Kohn wrote the film is “equal parts graphic midnight movie and discursive essay on the creative process.”

IFC Films picked up “The House That Jack Built” out of Cannes over the summer. While the company originally announced a fall release for the film, the exact theatrical plans given the film’s backlash remained unclear. “Jack” now joins IFC’s fellow fall film titles such as Paul Dano’s directorial debut “Wildlife.”

Moviegoers can buy tickets to the one-night-only director’s cut release now. Visit the movie’s official website for ticket information and a complete rundown of participating theaters.

