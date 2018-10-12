‘The Kominsky Method’ Trailer: Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin Swear at Each Other in Third-Quarter-Life Crisis Netflix Series

The show is a single-cam departure for TV vet Chuck Lorre, who will bring the series to screen at AFI FEST next month.

Between the “chicken” scene from “Little Miss Sunshine” and his catchphrase from “Argo,” Alan Arkin has become one of film and TV’s finest cursing connoisseurs. For the new Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” he’s got a pretty capable partner in crime with Michael Douglas.

The two play an agent-actor pairing, each facing the twilight of their respective careers as their personal lives throw them some curveballs. Norman (Arkin) is working through his wife’s illness, while his longtime client Sandy (Douglas) is looking to reconnect with his daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker).

Sandy, now an acting teacher after a one-time fling with Hollywood success, teaches a group of students in a cozy LA theater. (Between this and “Barry,” 2018 has been a solid year for acting legends delivering stirring speeches in small black-box venues.) In between lessons, as the two drive around the city reminiscing about days gone by, it seems like there’ll be plenty of time for hijinks (like jumping into a swimming pool while fully clothed).

“The Kominsky Method” comes from prolific TV creator Chuck Lorre as his Netflix follow-up to the now-canceled “Disjointed.” But instead of being confined to a studio in the San Gabriel Valley, this against-type single-cam effort will take the half-hour series out into the wider parts of LA for the season’s eight episodes. This series will also mark Lorre’s first time as a director on one of his shows in a decade and a half.

Watch the full trailer (including Danny DeVito as a proctologist, naturally) below:

“The Kominsky Method” will screen as part of AFI Fest in Los Angeles on November 10 before premiering November 16 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.