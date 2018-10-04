‘The Mule’ Trailer: Clint Eastwood Becomes a Drug Courier in First Lead Acting Role Since 2008

Eastwood's lastest directorial effort is opening this December from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. made a surprise announcement last month when it revealed Clint Eastwood’s latest directorial effort, “The Mule,” was finished and ready to be released in December. The movie is Eastwood’s second directing project of the year, following “The 15:17 to Paris,” but it’s notable for bringing the 88-year-old back in front of the camera as an actor for the first time since 2012’s “Trouble With the Curve.”

“The Mule” stars Eastwood as Earl Stone, an 80-year-old who becomes a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. The story is based on the real life of World War II veteran Leo Sharp. Eastwood hasn’t been the lead actor in a film since 2008’s “Gran Torino,” and “The Mule” might just be his final acting role. The supporting cast includes Eastwood’s “American Sniper” star Bradley Cooper, plus Dianne Wiest and Michael Peña.

Warner Bros. will release “The Mule” nationwide December 14. Watch the official trailer below.

