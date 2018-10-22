‘The Prodigy’ Trailer: Taylor Schilling Is a Mother of a Possessed Son in Her First Horror Movie

As "Orange Is the New Black" winds down, Piper steps into a new kind of nightmare.

After six seasons in Litchfield Penitentiary, Taylor Schilling is branching out into a new genre. The actress, who starred as Piper Kerman on Netflix’s long-running hit, “Orange Is the New Black,” has finished her first post “Orange” project, and it’s a chilling one. Schilling will star in “The Prodigy,” a new horror movie about a possessed child with a script by Jeff Buhler, who penned the forthcoming remake of “Pet Sematary,” the novel by Stephen King. “The Prodigy” is produced by Tripp Vinson (“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”) and directed by Nicholas McCarthy (“At the Devil’s Door”).

The most exciting pairing of the project, however, is Schilling’s co-star, young Jackson Robert Scott, who played Georgie Denborough in last year’s hit Stephen King adaptation, “It.” Scott plays Schilling’s son, Miles, who is possessed by some sort of demon spirit.

In the first trailer, Miles is seen being hypnotized by a therapist (Colm Feore), who speaks directly to the spirit housing his body, as Sarah (Schilling) sits nervously outside the waiting room. As a metronome ticks down methodically, Miles becomes more catatonic. After two minutes of steady tension building, the final seconds of the trailer provide a chilling image.

Last week, Netflix announced it was cancelling “Orange Is the New Black,” one if its first scripted shows, after its seventh season, which will air early 2019. With the conclusion of her star-making role, Schilling will have more time for other projects. She has found time in between seasons of “Orange” for indie comedies, including memorable roles in “The Overnight,” with Jason Schwartzman and Adam Scott, Pat Healy’s dark comedy “Take Me,” and opposite Kate McKinnon in “Family.” “The Prodigy” marks her first foray into horror.

Orion Pictures will release “The Prodigy” in theaters on February 8, 2019. Check out the trailer for “The Prodigy” below.

