‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Has Long Hair and He’s Ready to Hunt Monsters in First Look at Netflix Series

You use a scalpel. I prefer a Dol Blathanna rune sword.

Having already reached some of the heights of the superhero and action film worlds, Henry Cavill is setting his sights on fantasy-inspired TV.

Netflix unveiled the first look at their upcoming adaptation of “The Witcher,” based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s legendary book series and eventual video game franchise. It’s Cavill’s hair and makeup test, but that flowing silver hair, leather chestplate armor, and full swig of whatever grog is in that medieval canteen, are some pretty decent previews for what the rest of the series has in store.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher!

The project was announced last May and has since assembled a sizable cast befitting an adaptation like this. Joining Cavill on this journey is an international ensemble that includes Lars Mikkelsen, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Royce Pierreson, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Maciej Musiał, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.

Cavill will play the central figure Geralt, who’s described in this “Witcher” incarnation as “a solitary monster hunter, [struggling] to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Two other central figures in the greater “Witcher” saga have already been confirmed: Anya Chalotra, who was most recently seen on “Wanderlust,” will play Yennefer, Geralt’s partner in both adventure and parenting. Freya Allan is also on board to play Ciri, the pair’s adopted daughter.

This is not the first time Geralt’s saga has been put on screen. Both film and TV adaptations of the series were released in 2001 and 2002, respectively. This current Netflix adaptation is now in production and will be filming in Hungary.

