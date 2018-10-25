Tilda Swinton Directed This Gloriously Weird Opera Music Video Starring Her Own Dogs — Watch

The video arrives just before Swinton returns to theaters as Madam Blanc in Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria."

Tilda Swinton is up to her beautifully bizarre tricks in a new music video she co-directed with partner Sandro Kopp. The six-minute video arrives just ahead of the release of Swinton’s new movie, Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” and is set to an aria by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, with composition by George Frideric Handel. In it, Swinton’s Springer Spaniels are featured performing tricks and running through the wilderness in slow motion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the music video was released in partnership with art multimedia company Visionarie as part of a new project entitled “Glass Handel.” The company describes the project as an “hour-long live interdisciplinary installation,” and it will be available for viewing November 26-27 at New York City’s Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine.

Swinton’s video is her second canine-centric release of 2018 following Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” in which she voiced the character Oracle. The actress reunites with Guadagnino for the upcoming “Suspiria,” in which she stars as the leader of a witch coven. Swinton previously worked with Guadagnino on films such as “I Am Love” and “A Bigger Splash.” Sandro Kopp and Swinton have been partners since 2004.

Following the release of “Suspiria,” Swinton will next star in “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die.” Swinton and Jarmusch worked together on “Broken Flowers” and “Only Lovers Left Alive.” The actress was just announced to be joining Idris Elba in George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” the director’s first movie since the release of “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

“Suspiria” opens in select New York and Los Angeles theaters October 26. Amazon Studios will release the horror film nationwide November 2. Watch Swinton’s music video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.