Timothée Chalamet Compares ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel to ‘Boyhood,’ Says He’s ‘1000%’ Ready For It

Chalamet has a handful of exciting projects on the horizon, from "Beautiful Boy" to "Dune," but everyone still can't stop talking about Luca Guadagnino's romance film.

Timothée Chalamet is currently making the press rounds for his acclaimed supporting performance in “Beautiful Boy,” but that doesn’t mean questions about his breakout role in “Call Me By Your Name” are coming to an end. The 22-year-old actor teased the much-discussed sequel in a recent interview with Time magazine.

“I was just on the phone with Armie thirty minutes ago,” Chalamet said. “I don’t see any world where it doesn’t happen. I think [author Andre Aciman] is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know Luca [Guadagnino] really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in.”

Chalamet’s assurance in a sequel happening is similar to what Hammer told Variety last month. The actor said a sequel was a sure-thing because “there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen.”

Chalamet, who earned an Oscar nomination for best actor because of “Call Me By Your Name,” told Time the plan is for the sequel to pick up years later, which is something Guadagnino has teased in past interviews. “I think that’s cool—to take advantage of the ‘Boyhood’ style of storytelling,” Chalamet said. “That isn’t done all the time.”

“Call Me By Your Name” earned four Oscar nominations earlier this year, including best picture. The film won the award for best adapted screenplay. While Aciman never wrote a book sequel, he did include an epilogue in the original novel set years after the events of the story.

Moviegoers can see Chalamet in “Beautiful Boy” when Amazon Studios releases the drama in theaters October 12.

