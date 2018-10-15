‘Transparent’ Will Conclude With a Musical Episode, Jill Soloway Teases ‘La La Land’ by Way of ‘Yentl’

The Pfeffermans will go out with a bang — and a kickline.

There has been much speculation surrounding the final season of “Transparent,” the Amazon Original series created by Jill Soloway. The show’s future was in limbo after the departure of star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired by Amazon following allegations of sexual harassment on set (Tambor denies the allegations). In an interview with The New York Times, Soloway promised a fitting finale for the Emmy-winning series — complete with musical numbers.

“It will hopefully feel like ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ mixed with ‘La La Land’ mixed with ‘Flight of the Conchords’ with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway said. “A little ‘Yentl.’”

“Transparent” was based on Soloway’s lived experience of seeing a parent transition, and Soloway and their sister, Faith Soloway, had been kicking around the musical idea long before “Transparent.”

“This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway said. “So we’re like, Let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going and then [Amazon Studios head] Jen Salke sat down with me and told me, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ So we just kept singing.”

Amazon will not be replacing Tambor in the role, leaving Maura Pfefferman’s future uncertain. IndieWire has reached out to Amazon for confirmation.

