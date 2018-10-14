‘Twin Peaks’: Mädchen Amick Would Say ‘Hell Yeah’ to Returning for a Fourth Season

"I think the door's open," she says of a potential continuation.

Will they or won’t they? That’s the question “Twin Peaks” obsessives have had ever since the show ended (again) last year, and no one — not David Lynch, not Showtime, not Kyle MacLachlan — seems to have an answer. Mädchen Amick can’t say if the series itself will return, but she does know what she’d say if she were asked to participate in a new season: “Oh hell yeah. It’s always a yes to David no matter what,” the actress tells PeopleTV. You may not understand it, but you always say yes.”

“Everybody is really really hoping for it,” adds the actress, who currently stars on “Riverdale.” “As far as I know, both Showtime and David have said never say never. So I think the door’s open.”

She’s right about Showtime: “We’re thrilled we did ‘Twin Peaks,’ absolutely thrilled,” Gary Levine, the company’s Programming President, said in January.

He continued, “The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary… It took 25 years for [creators Mark Frost and David Lynch] to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Add to that what David did in the last few years was nothing short of herculean — to direct 18 consecutive hours of television. … It’s a herculean task and he did it so beautifully. I don’t know how soon he wants to do [more]. The door is always open to Mark and David for ‘Twin Peaks’ — or anything else they want to talk about.”

Don’t expect it to happen anytime soon, however. In an interview with IndieWire last month, Kyle MacLachlan said that there aren’t any plans for a new season just yet: “I haven’t heard anything,” he said at the time. “I haven’t spoken to David about it, I don’t know what he’s thinking. As of now, I’ve not heard anything about going forward.”

