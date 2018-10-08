‘Twin Peaks VR’ Will Bring Fans of David Lynch’s Iconic Series Inside the Red Room, Hopefully Not Forever

The new experience debuts at this weekend's Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles.

“Twin Peaks” may or may not return for a fourth season at some point in the next 25 years, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t return to it in a new way. Showtime and Collider Games have announced that “Twin Peaks VR” will premiere at the upcoming Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles. The experience will feature virtual locations from both the original and new iterations of David Lynch’s iconic series, which managed the impressive feat of ending on an even more open-ended note when it returned for 18 episodes last year than the first finale did in 1991.

“Utilizing lines and sounds from the show itself, players will travel to Glastonbury Grove, only to end up in the puzzling Red Room. Fans of the series will follow in the footsteps of Special Agent Dale Cooper and try to make their way back into the life they left behind,” reads a statement from Collider Games. The game is being developed for both Oculus Rift and HTC vive and will be released on Steam, an online gaming platform.

This year’s Festival of Disruption, once again curated by Lynch himself, takes place October 13 and 14 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. It includes film screenings (“Wild at Heart,” “Jack”), musical performances (Dylan Carlson, RZA), and discussions (Norman Rosenthal, Lynch), with proceeds going to the the David Lynch Foundation.

