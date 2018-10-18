‘Veep’: An Indiana Democratic Senator Basically Recreated Jonah Ryan’s Campaign Ad

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly's wood-chopping message looks awfully similar to another legendary TV run for Congress.

Look, a Senate campaign is a long and difficult. It’s hard to stay on message for months on end. Even when you do, you might just accidentally end up recreating one of the best political gags from the last few years.

Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly is now showing why “Veep” might sneakily be the most accurate show about DC, after a Twitter sleuth pointed out the similarities between his recent 30-second TV spot and one from Jonah Ryan’s House race. In Season 5, as the odious Jonah ran for an open Congressional seat in New Hampshire, his team salvaged a day’s worth of unsuccessful attempts at ruggedness to piece together this workable 30-second ad.

Donnelly seems to be a bit better at wielding an axe while railing against members of his own party (instead of Selina Meyer). In between swings, he takes pride in his push for border wall funding and extending tax cuts, which also sound a lot like things Jonah would have no problem claiming credit for either. Even the prominently featured body of water behind Donnelly matches Jonah’s lakeside “I approve this message” sendoff.

Timothy Simons, the actor behind Jonah, bolstered his recent return from a Twitter sabbatical by weighing in on the similarity.

IM SENDING THIS MOTHERFUCKER AS CEASE AND DESIST. #JONAHRYAN2026 https://t.co/cL1xLfxHkY — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 18, 2018

Donnelly, an incumbent, is facing reelection for the first time after becoming one of Indiana’s two senators after the 2012 race. As of now, his tactics are working, as he’s sitting comfortably in his race against Republican challenger Mike Braun. If he really wants to recreate Jonah’s arc, Donnelly’s got some work to do before 2020; presumably he’s got better awareness of phone etiquette at his next elementary school campaign stop.

Meanwhile, “Veep” is in production on its farewell Season 7, which should arrive on HBO sometime next year.

