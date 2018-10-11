‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer’s Death Ruled a Suicide by Alcohol Intoxication

The "Austin Powers" actor died at 49 earlier this year.

Nearly six months after his passing, Verne Troyer’s death has officially been ruled a suicide. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced its findings yesterday, confirming initial speculation and listing “sequelae of alcohol intoxication” as the cause of death. Troyer, who was best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, was 49 when he died on April 21 in Van Nuys, California hospital. He had been admitted three weeks earlier, reportedly for alcohol intoxication.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much,” reads a statement released by the actor’s family after his death. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer was known to interact with fans on reddit, frequently sharing photos and answering questions on the website, and was appreciated for his jovial nature when doing so.

