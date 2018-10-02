‘Vice’ First Look: Christian Bale Shocks With Extreme Dick Cheney Transformation

Amy Adams and Steve Carell co-star in the next dramatic feature form "The Big Short" director Adam McKay.

Christian Bale is known for delivering shocking physical transformations, from his dramatic weight loss in “The Machinist” to his hefty weight gain in “American Hustle,” and he’s up to his usual tricks as Dick Cheney in “Vice.” Originally titled “Backseat,” “Vice” is writer-director Adam McKay’s next dramatic feature following the Oscar-winning success of “The Big Short.” Vanity Fair has debuted the first look at the movie, which finds Bale packing on the pounds to play the 46th Vice President of the United States.

“Vice” tracks Cheney’s rise into one of the most prominent vice presidents in American history. Amy Adams stars opposite Bale as Lynne Cheney, while Steve Carell plays Donald Rumsfeld and Sam Rockwell plays George W. Bush. Both Carell and Bale starred in McKay’s “The Big Short,” with Bale earning an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

“The Big Short” was a surprising change of pace for McKay, who had been previously known as the comedy director behind Will Ferrell vehicles like “Anchorman” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” McKay served as an executive producer on HBO’s “Succession” earlier the year. Bale was last on the big screen in December’s “Hostiles.”

Annapurna Pictures will release “Vice” in theaters December 25. The film is being eyed as one of the company’s top awards contenders this year along with Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Check out the first look photos from “Vice” below. Annapurna is set to debut the trailer tomorrow.

Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures

Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures

