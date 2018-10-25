‘Vox Lux’ Trailer: Natalie Portman’s Bitter Pop Star Is An Oscar Dark Horse

Neon will open the Brady Corbet-directed drama in select theaters December 7.

You’ve heard of Natalie Portman’s dazzling transformation into a pop star in Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux,” and now it’s time to see a first look at the performance for yourself. Neon has debuted the official trailer for the drama, which is being marketed as an awards vehicle for Portman’s critically acclaimed performance. Portman is being submitted in the Oscar race for supporting actress.

“Vox Lux” stars Portman as an international pop star named Celeste, but the actress doesn’t appear in the film until the back half of its 110-minute running time. The film begins with Celeste as a teenager, played by “Tomorrowland” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” breakout Raffey Cassidy. Celeste survives a violent tragedy in her school and becomes a viral sensation after singing a song at a memorial service. Years later, Celeste (now Portman) is a pop star trying to overcome scandal and mount a comeback.

“Vox Lux” debuted at the Venice Film Festival and is the latest directorial effort from actor-turned-filmmaker Brady Corbet, who last helmed “The Childhood of a Leader.” The supporting cast includes Stacy Martin and Jude Law, the latter of which plays Celeste’s manager. Cassidy has a double role and stars as Portman’s daughter in the scenes set in modern-day.

IndieWire’s Michael Nordine praised Portman’s work in his B+ review out of Venice. “‘Vox Lux’ is a powerful, haunting film in part because Portman is a powerful, haunting presence — you can’t turn away from her, even if you occasionally want to,” he wrote. “Portman is fearless, going all out in a role that requires nothing less.”

Neon will open “Vox Lux” in select theaters December 7 and expand the film in the following weeks. Watch the official trailer below, courtesy of Neon.

