Werner Herzog’s Next Crazy Cinematic Exploration: ‘Meteorites and Their Influence on Mythology and Religion’

The intrepid filmmaker will next tackle the wild world of meteorites in his feature-length documentary "Fireball."

Ever-intrepid filmmaker Werner Herzog is gearing up for his next wide-ranging cinematic exploration of the universe. Variety reports that the “Grizzly Man” and “Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World” documentarian has set his sights on “Fireball,” a feature-length documentary about “meteorites and comets and their influence on mythology and religion.” Production on the film is already under way.

Herzog will co-direct the film alongside geoscientist Prof. Clive Oppenheimer; the duo previously collaborated on the Emmy-nominated 2016 Netflix documentary “Into the Inferno.” That film followed the pair as they traveled the world to explore various volcanic sites. Much like “Fireball,” that film also drew connections between natural phenomena and its impact on humankind.

Variety adds that “they will once more go globe-trotting, this time to visit sites that yield insight into comets and meteorites and help them understand what they can tell us about the origins of life on Earth.

The film will also reunite Herzog and Oppenheimer with their “Into the Inferno” producers Andre Singer and Lucki Stipetic. Spring Films will produced “Fireball” along with Herzog’s own shingle, Wefjarner Herzog Filmproduktion. Spring Films’ head of global development, Figs Jackman, will present the film to buyer sat the Mipcom market in Cannes next week.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.