‘What We Do in the Shadows’ First Footage: Meet the New Vampire Roommates of the FX Series

By law, if a television show about vampires is premiering in the next 12 months, you have to show footage from it on Halloween. That’s just how it works.

So today on this spooky date, FX took the opportunity to give audiences a chance to sample some of the upcoming comedy “What We Do in the Shadows,” which will premiere on the network next year. Based on the 2014 film of the same name directed by Taiki Waititi and Jemaine Clement, this new series follows a different group of vampires, this time in New York.

As in the film this group enlists the help of a human “familiar” to assist with the daily duties of being an immortal coffin-sleeping being. Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is just trying to keep up with the centuries-old beings he hopes to fully join someday. Much like vampires, some old habits die hard.

The other clip shows that this new show won’t be spending all its time inside. Guillermo and Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) supermarket trip leads to a misunderstanding of how coins and currency work for mere humans.

For those expecting the same characters as the 2014 film to pop up at some point, Waititi and Clement said at a recent New York Comic Con event that if Vladislav and Viago show up, it won’t be for a while. But fear not: Natasia Demetriou and Matt Berry as Nadja and Lazslo are going to be delights all unto themselves. And, with Waititi directing the pilot and Clement co-writing with veteran TV writer Paul Simms, this still has plenty of the same undying DNA that made the original film an international hit.

The series also co-stars Doug Jones, Mark Proksch, and Beanie Feldstein. The ten-episode first season of “What We Do in the Shadows” is set to premiere on FX in spring of 2019.

