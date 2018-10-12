Wu-Tang Clan Scripted Drama From RZA and Alex Tse Gets Series Order by Hulu

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" got a straight-to-series order from Hulu, executive produced by Brian Grazer's Imagine.

Hulu has ordered ten episodes of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a scripted drama series created and written by Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA and Alex Tse (“SuperFly”). The series is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo’s Imagine Television, the team behind hit TV shows “Empire” and “Genius.” Method Man will also serve as an executive producer, along with RZA and Tse.

Based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is inspired by RZA’s books “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu.” The synopsis reads: “Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse. Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB “Wu-Tang is for the Children,” said RZA.

Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and GZA, as well as the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard will serve as consulting producers on the project.

“Ayo u know what it is, Wu-Tang is forever. We’re stepping into new chambers with Hulu and bringing our fans with us,” said Ghostface Killa.

