Zoë Kravitz Reveals Director Sexually Harassed Her When She Was ‘Maybe 19 or 20’ Years Old

Kravitz also spoke to Rolling Stone about trying to get "Big Little Lies" to address her character's race more explicitly.

In a new issue of the magazine, Zoë Kravitz has spoken openly with Rolling Stone about her experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood. The actress revealed she was harassed by an unnamed director early on in her career when she was around 20 years old. Kravitz decided not to name the director (“I don’t want to ruin anyone’s life,” she said), but she did get into some of the specifics of his inappropriate behavior.

“I definitely worked with a director who made me very uncomfortable,” Kravitz said. “I was young — maybe 19 or 20 — and we were on location, staying at the same hotel. And it was full-on: ‘Can I come inside your room?’ Just totally inappropriate. And then he’d do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, ‘Let me see your costume — turn around?’ It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power.”

Kravitz recently wrapped production on the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” in which she stars as Bonnie Carlson. “Fish Tank” and “American Honey” director Andrea Arnold took over duties behind the camera from Jean-Marc Vallée. While talking with Rolling Stone about the show’s first run, Kravitz revealed she tried to push the creators to address her character’s race more explicitly.

“I tried to get a little more of that put into ‘Big Little Lies,'” Kravitz said. “It didn’t work out. But I wish they’d had Reese’s character say, ‘His hot black wife.’ That’s real! But people are scared to go there. If we’re making art and trying to dissect the human condition, let’s really do that.”

HBO is set to debut new episodes of “Big Little Lies” in 2019. Outside of her role on the HBO series, Kravitz is known for starring in the “Divergent” film series. The actress had indies “Gemini” and “Kin” open in theaters earlier this year, and she has a supporting role in the upcoming tentpole “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” in theaters November 16. Click here to read Kravitz’s Rolling Stone cover story in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.