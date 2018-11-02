‘2 Dope Queens’ Podcast Says Goodbye with Michelle Obama Conversation

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson will be back with four more hourlong HBO specials next year.

If you’re going to send your podcast out on a high note, talk to a First Lady.

“2 Dope Queens,” the show co-hosted by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson did just that on Wednesday, releasing a surprise episode with Michelle Obama that marked an official farewell for the hit WYNC Studios show.

The talk follows the usual “2 Dope Queens” organic, all-encompassing conversation style, with topics ranging from the daily demands of hair maintenance, changing conventions for talking about women’s experiences in the public eye, and a shared love of both Oprah and Beyoncé. (Obama also explains how she and her family went to the set of a “Harry Potter” movie to celebrate one of her daughters’ birthday.)

Read More: ‘2 Dope Queens’ Review: All Hail Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, the Future of Comedy

It’s the 49th and final installment of the audio version of the show, but Williams and Robinson will keep the “2 Dope Queens” spirit alive with another quartet of live hourlong specials, set to air next year on HBO. The first four episodes of the TV series premiered early this year.

Listen to the show’s final episode below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You won’t hear an emotional goodbye in there, but the pair wrote a farewell post for the show’s website.

“In the words of Boyz II Men, it’s the ‘end of the road.’ We want to thank you, listeners, for being with us from the very beginning,” the co-authored statement from Williams and Robinson reads. “We are so honored to have gotten the chance to go on this ride with you. Our show started in a hot basement in Brooklyn and now we’re selling out theaters across the country. We could not have done it without you.”

Even with the departure of “2 Dope Queens,” WNYC Studios still has an impressive collection of shows, including “Nancy,” “Death, Sex & Money,” “American Fiasco,” “The Realness,” and the inimitable “Radiolab.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.