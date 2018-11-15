A24 and Apple Enter Agreement to Produce Multiple Films Over Several Years

2018 has been A24's most financially successful year — so far.

A24 and Apple have entered an agreement that will see the film studio produce multiple features for Apple over the course of several years. Founded by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges in the summer of 2012, A24 has grown into one of the most prestigious distributors of art-house cinema in the country, earning acclaim and awards for the likes of “Room” and “The Lobster” before winning Best Picture with 2016’s critically adored “Moonlight.”

The company released more than a dozen features this year alone, with “First Reformed,” “Lean on Pete,” “Hereditary,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Mid90s” garnering the most praise. Apple, meanwhile, is best known to moviegoers who frequent the iTunes Store for home viewing, with many well-received films — including a number of A24’s — making their digital premiere on the platform before being available anywhere else. Details on the partnership are currently scarce, though it stands as the most high-profile deal of its kind in A24’s six-year history.

2018 has proven to be A24’s most financially successful year, with its total domestic box-office take of $91.2 million representing a 77.3 percent improvement over 2017; much of that is thanks to “Hereditary,” which has grossed $44 million. Toni Collette’s performance in Ari Aster’s horror film is expected to be the centerpiece of A24’s awards campaign this year, as the actress — whose sole Academy Award nomination came for her supporting turn in “The Sixth Sense” — delivered a head-turning performance that has captured the attention of audiences, critics, and award prognosticators alike.

Among A24’s upcoming releases are “Climax,” “Gloria Bell,” “Under the Silver Lake,” and “High Life,” all of which are slated for 2019.

