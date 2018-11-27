A24 Makes 72 Films Available to Stream For Free on Kanopy

From A24 favorites like "Lady Bird" to A24 Oscar winners like "Ex Machina," here are over seven dozen reasons to get Kanopy ASAP.

A24 is closing out November with a bang. Following a victorious night at the 2018 Gotham Awards where A24-backed films “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” and “Hereditary” all won big prizes, the indie studio is now generating headlines for making almost all of its original filmography available to stream for free on Kanopy.

Anyone who doesn’t know what Kanopy is definitely should take note, especially since FilmStruck is shutting its doors for good November 29. The streaming service is free as long as you register using your library card and it is home to thousands of movie titles, ranging from Hollywood classics to contemporary documentaries, art house fare, and even numerous Criterion Collection titles. IndieWire has hailed Kanopy as the “great hidden gem of the streaming world,” and it should only be more attractive to cinephiles now that 72 A24 movies are available to stream.

The A24 catalogue on Kanopy includes celebrated favorites like Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Lobster,” and the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time,” plus Oscar winners “Room,” “Amy,” “Moonlight,” and “Ex Machina.” Even the studio’s 2018 release “First Reformed” is available to stream. The movie just picked up two big prizes at the Gotham Awards, Best Actor for Ethan Hawke and Best Screenplay for writer-director Paul Schrader.

Now that FilmStruck is closing at the end of the month, cinephiles should consider registering for Kanopy. IndieWire named the service one of 11 streaming platforms that could fill the void left by the end of FilmStruck. Starting in Spring 2019, The Criterion Collection will launch its own independent streaming platform, appropriately titled The Criterion Channel. A large selection of Criterion films are available on Canopy, including Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura,” Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon,” and John Cassavetes’ “A Woman Under the Influence,” among others.

A24’s most recent release was Jonah Hill’s directorial debut “Mid90s.” The studio is opening Gaspar Noe’s “Climax” and David Robert Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake” in the first half of 2019.

