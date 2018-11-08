Academy Documentary Branch Faces Daunting 166 Documentary Feature Oscar Submissions

Check out the whopping list of documentary submissions for 2019.

Last year, the Academy documentary branch had to grapple with a record 170 documentary feature submissions for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. This year, it’s not so bad: only 166 were entered. The short list of 15 will be announced, along with eight others for the first time on a single date this year: December 17.

All year, branch members have been getting lists of secure online screeners available to watch on the Academy website, increasing in volume until last month, when they received a batch of 77, with more to come. It’s a burden to watch them all, so the ones with the most attention move to the top of the much-watch list. Give the advantage to early box office hits that were made available in the summer such as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “RBG,” and “Three Identical Strangers,” as well as September’s list including critically hailed “Dark Money,” “Crime + Punishment,” and another hit, “Free Solo.”

When it comes to documentaries, the early bird may get the worm.

The Academy warns that several films have not yet fulfilled their required Los Angeles and New York qualifying runs and all films must meet theatrical release requirements and qualifying rules in order to advance in the voting process. This year, for the first time, films that have won a qualifying award at a competitive film festival or have been submitted in the Foreign Language Film category as their country’s official selection, are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the Documentary Feature category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture.

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

“Above and Beyond: NASA’S Journey to Tomorrow”

“Active Measures”

“Amazing Grace”

“American Chaos”

“Andy Irons: Kissed by God”

“Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco”

“Avicii: True Stories”

“Bali: Beats of Paradise”

“Bathtubs over Broadway”

“Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché”

“Believer”

“Better Angels”

“Bill Coors: The Will to Live”

“Bisbee ’17”

“The Bleeding Edge”

“Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat”

“Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine”

“Call Her Ganda”

“Charm City”

“Chef Flynn”

“The China Hustle”

“Christian Audigier The Vif”

“The Cleaners”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

“The Dawn Wall”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes”

“Drug$”

“Eating Animals”

“Eldorado”

“Fahrenheit 11/9”

“Fail State”

“Family in Transition”

“Far from the Tree”

“Filmworker”

“The First Patient”

“Foreign Land”

“40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie”

“Free Solo”

“Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable”

“Generation Wealth”

“Ghost Hunting”

“Ghosthunter”

“The Gilligan Manifesto”

“The Gospel According to André”

“Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami”

“Graves without a Name”

“The Great Buster: A Celebration”

“Hal”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Half the Picture”

“The Heart of Nuba”

“Hillbilly”

“The Homeless Chorus Speaks”

“Hondros”

“Howard”

“In Search of Greatness”

“In the Land of Pomegranates”

“Inventing Tomorrow”

“Invisible Hands”

“Itzhak”

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”

“John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection”

“The Judge”

“Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story”

“Killer Bees”

“The King”

“King in the Wilderness”

“Kusama – Infinity”

“The Last Race”

“Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy”

“Letter from Masanjia”

“Licu, a Romanian Story”

“Living in the Future’s Past”

“Liyana”

“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle”

“Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story”

“Love, Cecil”

“Love, Gilda”

“Love Is Tolerance – Tolerance Is Love – Make Tolerance Great Again!”

“Making The Five Heartbeats”

“Maria by Callas”

“Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“Monrovia, Indiana”

“The Most Unknown”

“New Moon”

“93Queen”

“Nossa Chape”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“Of Love & Law”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Opera about Poland”

“The Opera House”

“The Oslo Diaries”

“The Other Side of Everything”

“The Panama Papers”

“Path of Blood”

“People’s Republic of Desire”

“Philosopher King – Lee Teng-hui’s Dialogue”

“Pick of the Litter”

“Piripkura”

“Police Killing”

“Pope Francis – A Man of His Word”

“The Price of Everything”

“The Price of Free”

“Qiu (Inmates)”

“Quincy”

“RBG”

“The Rachel Divide”

“The Raft”

“Recovery Boys”

“Restoring Tomorrow”

“Reversing Roe”

“The Road Movie”

“Robin Williams: Come inside My Mind”

“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”

“Samouni Road”

“Saving Brinton”

“Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland”

“Science Fair”

“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood”

“Searching for Ingmar Bergman”

“Seeing Allred”

“The Sentence”

“Shirkers”

“Shot in the Dark”

“The Silence of Others”

“Sisters of the Wilderness”

“A Son of Man”

“Songwriter”

“Stan”

“Studio 54”

“Summer in the Forest”

“Tea with the Dames”

“That Summer”

“That Way Madness Lies…”

“They Fight”

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”

“This Is Congo”

“This Is Home: A Refugee Story”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“To Be Continued”

“Transformer”

“Travel Ban”

“The Trial”

“Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace”

“Trust Machine”

“Under the Wire”

“United Skates”

“Unknown Distance”

“Up Down and Sideways”

“The Waldheim Waltz”

“We Could Be Heroes”

“Weed the People”

“What Haunts Us”

“What Lies Upstream”

“Whitney”

“Wonderful Losers: A Different World”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“Yellow Is Forbidden”

“Yellowing”

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscar show will be telecast live on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

